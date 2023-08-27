Baldur’s Gate 3: New Feature For Xbox Version Gets Confirmed

The availability of the cross-save feature in Baldur’s Gate 3 would make it very easy for players to shift from one platform to another!

Baldur’s Gate 3 has shared a confirmation about a major feature being a part of its Xbox release which has already been severely delayed. Now, players will have the opportunity to engage in cross-saves not just on PC but also on PlayStation 5. Till a few days back, fans weren’t sure if the game would see an Xbox release for itself. However, now Larian has confirmed that the will be arriving on Xbox Series X/S before 2023 comes to an end. While the release has been delayed significantly, players should not face any kind of inconvenience while switching to Baldur’s Gate 3.

Swen Vincke, who currently serves as the CEO of Larian, recently announced that the game will be releasing on Xbox Series X/S this year itself. He further stated that the game’s Xbox version has been in the development process for a while and it could not be launched alongside PS5 because of some issue. Vincke also said that Larian managed to find a solution with Xbox’s team. Because of this, Baldur’s Gate 3’s Xbox Series S version was released without the split-screen co-op.

Apart from confirming the launch on Xbox Series X/s in 2023, the gaming studio also confirmed cross-saves between PC and Xbox being possible now. This would enable players to play Baldur’s Gate 3 on PC and play the game they had saved on Xbox as well.

For the avoidance of doubt, Xbox will indeed feature cross-save not only between Xbox and PC but also Xbox and PlayStation 5, thanks to our Larian accounts system. 👍 — Very AFK (@Cromwelp) August 25, 2023

The availability of the cross-save feature is bound to make a lot of fans happy. A large number of Xbox players like the idea of playing games on a console and are not too comfortable playing them on a PC. While Xbox is usually their platform of choice, some have a PS5 around as well. The presence of this particular feature would make it possible for players to launch Baldur’s Gate 3 on PS5 and then move their save over to Xbox Series X/S when the game is launched on the platform.