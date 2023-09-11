GTA 6 Leads To Rockstar Games Cancelling 60fps Update For Red Dead Redemption 2

While the development of GTA 6 is on track, the Red Dead Redemption project has currently been put on hold!

It is common knowledge that Rockstar Games, at the moment, has most of its energies channelized towards developing Grand Theft Auto 6. Last year, in February, Rockstar made a confirmation about developing the next iteration in the GTA franchise. Since then, of course, it has not shared any important update about it. Rockstar staying quiet on the game, however, is also good news in a way as it shows it does not want to lose focus while the game is still in the development process.

Since Rockstar is so busy developing GTA 6, one can’t help but wonder whether any of the other titles being developed by the company are getting enough time. Most of the reports that have come to the fore recently suggest that many of the sequels and remakes Rockstar was working on have been put on the back burner for a while. Since GTA 6 would have a huge scale to it, the gaming studio seems to be focused on getting it right.

A while back, one came across reports stating that the remakes of Red Dead Redemption and GTA 5, which had been planned by Rockstar, were on standby mode for the time being. A Red Dead Redemption port on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch consoles have been made available. However, Rockstar has made some major sacrifices to ensure the development of GTA 6 happens at a good speed.

According to reports, Rockstar was planning a new-gen update for Red Dead Redemption 2. However, it has kept it aside to channelize all its energies towards developing GTA 6. Rockstar might revive this project sometime in the future but there is no possibility of it happening now. Fans had been really wanting to see a 60fps update designed for Red Dead Redemption 2 on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

Red Dead Redemption 2 has garnered a lot of accolades for its visuals and a 60fps update would have made the game look even more stunning. However, as stated by leaker and insider Tez2, this particular project has been stalled for the time being. While this is a sad news for those who were looking forward to a 60fps update for Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA 6 fans should take a sigh of relief as there is no delay in the development of the game.