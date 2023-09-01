Baldur’s Gate 3 Xbox Release: Game Director Shares Important Update

Baldur’s Gate 3 director Swen Vincke has given fans a good idea about when they can expect the game to be available on Xbox!

While Baldur’s Gate 3 is scheduled to arrive on PlayStation 5 soon, gamers have been quite excited about its Xbox Series X/S release as well. For the longest time, the only information one had about the Xbox Series X/S release of the game was that it would happen before the year comes to an end.

There had been a lot of speculation surrounding the Xbox Series X/S release of Baldur’s Gate 3. There were reports indicating that the game, when released on Xbox Series X/S, will be devoid of split-screen co-op. Though there is a good possibility of this news being true, Larian Studios could implement this feature sometime in the near future.

While giving an interview to IGN, Swen Vincke, who serves as the director of Baldur’s Gate 3, stated that the game will see a release for itself this year and is expected to drop sometime between September and November. While the PlayStation 5 version of the game is expected to launch on September 6, the game will launch on Xbox shortly after that.

In the past, Larian Studios has teased fans about a major Baldur’s Gate 3 update. However, it seems the team will be busy with a lot of things till the end of this year. The PS5 version of the game and multiple PC patches, as per Vincke, will be readied first. After that, one can expect Baldur’s Gate 3 Xbox release to be formalized.

Apart from making the game available on multiple platforms, fans have also been requesting Larian Studios to provide them with downloadable content pertaining to the game. Since the game has worked for all sections of gamers, there is a huge demand for new content. At the moment, the developers working with the studio are trying to come up with ideas for Baldur’s Gate 3 DLCs that could be provided to fans.

Larian Studios has already stated that additional content would be rolled out once the game is available on all leading consoles. Therefore, the sooner the game arrives on Xbox, the sooner fans will get to explore some fresh content.