Moto G54 5G (XT2343-3) Pops on Geekbench with Dimensity 7020 SoC and 8GB RAM

Upcoming Motorola Moto G54 5G smartphone with model number XT2343-3 has appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking website.

Moto G54 has scored 695 and 1909 on single-core and multi-core performances on Geekbench. It will have 8GB RAM and Android 13 as the default Operating System.

Moto G54 smartphone with codename ‘cancunf‘ is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 7020 chipset. This relatively new processor was released in March of this year. It comes with HyperEngine 5.0 to empower gaming phones. It has HDR10+ support to stream high-quality videos. The chipset offers outstanding performance and supports fast LPDDR5 memory and UFS 3.1 storage. It’s a 6nm TSMC N6 chip that is light on power and offers long battery life to users.

Recently launched Vivo Y77t and Vivo Y78 5G smartphones were released with the same chipset.

The model number XT2343-3 has already bagged certifications from various countries’ certification bodies like the US’s FCC, UAE’s TDRA, China’s CCC, MIIT, and TENAA. It has also been certified by India’s BIS agency which confirms the global launch of the smartphone.

From the FCC listing, we found that the Moto G54 5G will have 20W TurboPower fast charging support and will be shipped with a 6000 mAh battery. While we’ve found the 8GB variant on Geekbench, there will be a 12GB variant as well, coupled with 128GB and 256GB storage variants respectively.

Moto G54 5G Release Date

The phone is expected to be released on September 5 in China. Renders of the smartphone appeared last week and several online reports of the specs of the smartphone have been doing the rounds.

Moto G54 will have a 6.5-inch LCD IPS display with a punch-hole camera at the center of the display. 50MP sensor will be the main camera sensor at the rear along with an 8MP ultrawide sensor. The front camera will be 16MP. The phone will support an FHD+ resolution of 1080×2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz.