The Elder Scrolls 6: Todd Howard Drops Big Update On The Much Awaited Game

The maverick game designer has finally shared some information on what fans can expect from The Elder Scrolls 6 game!

At the moment, most of Bethesda’s energies are channelized towards releasing Starfield. The game, which was announced way back in 2018, has been a hot topic of discussion for a long time. However, the gaming studio is also developing The Elder Scrolls 6 and fans want to know about it too. The Elder Scrolls 5 was launched way back in 2011 and it is quite natural for fans to feel a little anxious about the release of the sixth installment in the franchise.

Todd Howard, a video game designer who has been associated with Bethesda for a very long time, seems to be clear about the vision the company has for The Elder Scrolls VI. In a recently delivered statement, the Bethesda executive remarked that the team wants to “fill that role of the ultimate fantasy world simulator.”

The statement made by Howard has evoked different kinds of reactions. While some fans are happy about the fact that he has shared some updates about the game, some are not too happy with him not delving into the specifics. Since there have been discussions about The Elder Scrolls 6 for a while, fans were expecting something more concrete and substantial.

Howard, thankfully, hasn’t been very secretive about some of the aspects involved in the game, including the technology that will be used in it. Creation Engine 2, as per Howard, has been designed specifically for Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6. According to the video game designer, The Elder Scrolls VI will have several elements that will be well-powered by Creation Engine 2. Apart from the content, the technology used in The Elder Scrolls 6 will play an important role in ensuring that it is superior to The Elder Scrolls 5.