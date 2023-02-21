Call of Duty and More Xbox Games Heading to Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Reveals

While Call of Duty is not exclusive to Xbox Games, Microsoft is still planning to bring not only the long-running COD franchise but a host of other titles to the handheld Nintendo Switch platform.

According to a new deal revealed by Microsoft, the company wants to see all their titles on major platforms, but surprisingly is not going to leave the underpowered switch behind.

Throughout history, even after PlayStation and Xbox consoles got released, Nintendo continued to focus on their first-party IPs like Super Mario, Donkey Kong, and Legend of Zelda among others. Their consoles like Wii or Nintendo Switch are more about a family-friendly gameplay experience than action-packed like their competitor consoles. The contention scenario is now changing as Nintendo is interested in bringing more third-party titles to its platform.

Xbox Games(!) Are Not Exclusive, Microsoft Shows Proof

Microsoft is still actively investigating its dispute with Sony’s PlayStation console ever since it started acquiring some of the major game publishers in the world. They now own Minecraft, which has a massive fan following and is available nearly on every platform including smartphones and mini-computers. Their Activision Blizzard acquisition was met with vehement protests from not only their competitors but even gamers. Most were unsure about the future of many titles like Overwatch, Diablo, and Call of Duty Warzone because it was presumed that the company makes it an Xbox/ PC exclusive in the future.

We’ve now signed a binding 10-year contract to bring Xbox games to Nintendo’s gamers. This is just part of our commitment to bring Xbox games and Activision titles like Call of Duty to more players on more platforms. pic.twitter.com/JmO0hzw1BO — Brad Smith (@BradSmi) February 21, 2023

Twitter Announcement Made

Xbox Games were hardly a part of the exclusivity deal even in the past because they were always found on Windows computers. PC gamers are a unique lot without whom most game developers wouldn’t want to make their games. It is the sole reason that nearly all exclusive titles like Gears of War, Forza Horizon, God of War and Uncharted are now available on PCs. Except for Nintendo’s Mario games which hardly make sense on such a hardcore platform, everything is already out in the open.

Microsoft further to their commitment to bring Xbox Games, Activision, Mojang, or any other studios they acquire has signed a deal with Nintendo. The announcement was made on Twitter confirming that not only Call of Duty but they are focused on long-term equal access to gamers on all platforms by launching the titles they own.