Nintendo Switch 2 Leak Makes Fans Happy! Here’s the Reason

While certain leaks bring in a sense of gloom, there are some that make fans feel cheerful. The recent Nintendo Switch 2 leak has clearly done the latter.

For those who have been keenly looking forward to Nintendo Switch 2, a recently emerged piece of unverified information has proved to be no less than a gift. The rumor suggests that the soon-to-be-launched console will feature content that has been accessible to one via the Switch Online service.

Though the Nintendo Switch has been around for as long as 6 years, a successor for it hasn’t been announced yet. Having said that, Nintendo Switch is one of the most widely accepted gaming consoles of all time and there is a very strong chance of its successor being introduced to gamers sometime in the near future.

At the moment, there is no clarity on what the next Nintendo Switch device will be called. Most people, however, are of the opinion that it will be referred to as Nintendo Switch 2. Though Nintendo is not known to be super creative with naming its devices, there have been a few occasions on which it has managed to surprise fans. While the successor to the Nintendo Entertainment System was named the Super Nintendo Entertainment System, the next console in the series was called the Nintendo 64.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which operates from the United Kingdom, seems to have leaked the information about a Switch successor being developed. As per recent reports, the Switch successor will come armed with online functionality, a feature that has been synonymous with Nintendo Switch. There are also reports about it featuring a redacted device.

If one puts all the reports together, one gets a fair idea about what should be one’s expectations from the Nintendo Switch 2 be like. Apart from the Switch Online service, one could also expect the Switch 2 to have cloud gaming capabilities.

If the aforementioned information turns out to be true, then fans would definitely lap up the Nintendo Switch 2 in a big way. In the past, many fans have complained about how their online purchase history disappears when they move from one console to another. There is a good chance of the Nintendo Switch 2 feature a plethora of retro games in its roaster. These games should be made available to gamers through its Expansion Pack and the Switch Online service.