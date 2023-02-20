Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Introduces Gunsmith Feature

The Gunsmith feature, which has recently been added to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, is something players might want to try out before testing the different weapons in the multiplayer mode.

Infinity Ward and Activision Blizzard have incorporated a Gunsmith feature in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 that enables players to get a sneak peek of a major component in the game. Having a glimpse of this particular component would be useful before trying their hands on a primary weapon in any of the multiplayer matches. The recently rolled out Season 2 Reloaded update marked the arrival of this feature.

Also Read: Call of Duty: Warzone 2 To Include Ranked Mode in Season 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 Reloaded was launched on February 15 with an important update. With this update, a bunch of adjustments and bug fixes were made to the online multiplayer mode. It also launched the Ranked play system to boost competitive play in the game. The Season 2 Reloaded update also launched four new maps in the form of Valderas Museum, Dome, Al Malik International and Zaya Observatory. A new feature, too, has been added to the Gunsmith menu.

Reddit user u/xpatrickmsx observed the presence of a new reticle preview feature in the Gunsmith menu. This menu popped up after getting the Season 2 update installed. Players now have the option of seeing reticles in optic attachments by going through the selection inserted in the Gunsmith menu. One can see the reticle preview being put up closer to the pros and cons entries pertaining to the optic attachment.

Also Read: CoD: Modern Warfare 2 To Add Infected Mode In Season 2

The majority of the players are quite happy to see the reticle preview feature in the game as it contributes towards making their search for the right options in the Gunsmith menu easier. Some players, however, are not too pleased with the absence of reticle customization. This is one feature that was an integral part of the games that released earlier as a part of the Call of Duty franchise.