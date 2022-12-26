Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Box Art Goes Through a Recreation With Dice

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is a game that managed to become popular in most parts of the world in a very short span of time.

Recently, a fan of the game recreated popular imagery from the cover of the game using just a dice. Because of the effort made by the fan, we are getting to see a familiar character in a fresh new avatar. This recreation is bound to impress even those who never found the art in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 to be fascinating.

Also Read: Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Gets Building 21 Removed After 24 Hours

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s marketing material offered one a glimpse of a close-up view of a tough-looking soldier adorning a skull mask and looking at the viewer. The artwork has different versions that appear on the cover of the game. Apart from that, you can also spot the artwork on some of the game’s posters. While this is not the best Call of Duty art you would have seen, it does register an impact.

On Instagram, a user named dice ideas used a variety of dice along with a big wooden table to recreate the art that had left many impressed. While most of the dice have been colored black, white and green dice, too, were used suitably. When you see the recreated art from a good distance, you can see that the table and the dice look familiar. Though computer software might have been used to recreate this art, one cannot deny the fact that it would have taken a lot of time to finish this.

It has been just two months since Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 released and it has already shattered the PlayStation store record as far as a Call of Duty game is concerned. Though the critical reception to the game has been mixed, its popularity has grown steadily. Some players, however, have shared their concerns over the absence of some important features. There have also been complaints about the heavy downloading requirements to try out the game. Even when you buy a disc, you will have to go through a lot of procedures to be able to play the game.