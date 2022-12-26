Prey Prototype From The Mid 90s Gets Leaked On The Internet

An early prototype of Prey, 3D Realms’ portal-based first-person shooter game, has surfaced on the internet.

This prototype has given fans an opportunity to have a look at a particular version of the game that was never made available. Interestingly, the 3D Realms Prototype leak has taken place just a few months after a leaker published a 2001 build of the much-delayed Duke Nukem Forever by the same studio.

An official announcement about Prey was made in the year 1995 by 3D Realms. This was a very unique game for that time as it was supposed to give players the chance to travel across the world which the game was set in. However, as destiny would have it, this particular mechanic or technique was introduced in mainstream space by Valve through Portal.

For the longest time, 3D Realms was known to gaming fans as the company that played an important role in developing Wolfenstein, a game that was partly inspired by Rise of the Triad. 3D Realms worked on a variety of prototypes for the game, but could not come up with an appropriate story or gameplay style for Prey. As a gaming title, Prey greatly excited gaming enthusiasts when portal technology’s demos were showcased at E3 in the years 1997 and 1998.

Technical problems and other issues resulted in Prey being stuck for years. The company went through several difficulties while trying to put the project together. Gamers finally got an opportunity to try out Prey in 2006 when it was formally launched. The game was driven by the id Tech 4 engine and operated on a lower-scaled version of the portal technology.

Redditor enter the dragonpunch, through a post shared on r/Gaming Leaks And Rumours, revealed the information that a prototype build of 3D Realms’ Prey developed in November 1995 has been leaked online. The Redditor also shared that the prototype has been posted on the website Archive.org.

If you go through the description on the website page, you realize the build is fully playable and enables players to make some modifications to the display mode and reach out to the console in-game. This particular file also features multiple demo files that players can play back with the help of commands given to the console. This leak has come from a user who goes by the screen name hogsy. Till now, one doesn’t know how the leaker got hold of this prototype.