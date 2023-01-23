Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Confirms the Arrival of Hardcore Mode in the Second Season

By confirming that the hardcore mode will be arriving in the game soon, Infinity Ward has created a sense of joy in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 gaming community!

While fans were a little upset by the delay in the second season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Infinity Ward has now given them a very good reason to smile with an announcement about the inclusion of the hardcore mode in the game.

With the addition of this mode, players will get to enjoy the game in a more immersive manner.

It is common knowledge now that the second season of Modern Warfare 2 has been delayed by around two weeks and will now be launched on February 15. There is a lot of discussion in the gaming community about what the soon-to-be-launched content patch will offer them. While information about it is being shared steadily, recent leaks and reports suggest that some of the new things that will be added to the game include new maps, weapons, operators and the much-awaited ranked mode.

The game will also feature an official CDL ruleset and offer players a well-designed ELO system that will help them move through the ranks comfortably. There is another reason why season 2 is being keenly looked forward to. According to many players, the game has not offered anything remotely exciting in a while and they are expecting that to change with the arrival of the second season.

Infinity Ward made an official announcement about the hardcore mode on January 22 through its official Twitter account. It was confirmed that it would be introduced to players via the second season of the game. This particular mode is touted to provide players with a more realistic and organic gameplay experience. The tier 1 mode, which was released a while back, offered a more ‘hardcore’ variant of the multiplayer mode in the game.

Breaking: Hardcore mode to return to #ModernWarfare2 Multiplayer with Season 02. More info to come. pic.twitter.com/I0hsmmcCKe — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) January 22, 2023

In Call of Duty games, that came out earlier, the hardcore mode offered an intuitive experience to players and gave them the opportunity to earn lucrative rewards based on their communication skills and awareness of the map.

While many players appreciated the elimination of the mini-map and other changes that were brought into place with this mode, some players were of the opinion that things could have been done differently. When the new hardcore mode arrives on February 15, it would be interesting to see how players react to it.