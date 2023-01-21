Call of Duty Launches New Patch For Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

Activision has rolled out a new patch for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 that aims to drive away bugs in the game.

Though Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s Season 01 Reloaded and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 were launched around a month ago, Activision has already released a patch for them.

Since fresh content for both games are released regularly, it is very important that maintenance updates are rolled out without a break.

As far as this new patch is concerned, it will not bring about any change in the gameplay in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 but should help in getting rid of some technical issues affecting the game for a while.

When Season 01 Reloaded versions of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2 were launched, it was quite clear that both the games were suffering from technical problems. While some of the issues were minor, many of them were quite serious and were affecting the gameplay experience significantly. Apart from the games crashing intermittently, many other issues, including problems with the interface, were discovered. To be fair, since both were massive games, one did expect to stumble upon a bunch of issues at the onset.

This new update addresses the problems that had become a cause of concern for players of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. This update aims to fix some pertinent issues including reducing the possibility of crashes, better navigation while using the Season 01 Battle Pass, resolving audio glitches and making the user interface smoother and more reliable. One of the issues that have already been fixed is the text-based issue that cropped up while opening Attachments.

While there are other issues to deal with as well, Warzone 2 players have largely complained about the progression-based problems with the game. On the brighter side, some of the long-standing issues with the game have been fixed. Players were quite frustrated with a bug that was resulting in the players getting disconnected from the game while trying to access a Loadout Crate.