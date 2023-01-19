Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and FIFA 23 Top PlayStation Store’s List of Most Downloaded Games

PlayStation Store recently released a list of the most downloaded PS4 and PS5 Games for December 2022.

The PlayStation Store has just shared the names of the most downloaded games on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 for December 2022. Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and FIFA 23 are the two titles that have emerged as the most downloaded games on last-gen and next-gen consoles.

Growing Popularity of PS5

With time, PlayStation 5 has become more and more accessible and that has played an important role in a larger number of games being available on it. Apart from registering high gaming downloads, PlayStation has also witnessed a jump in its sales. This, in a way, is indicative of the fact that the player base for PS gaming has expanded significantly in the last few months.

Digital game downloads offer a great amount of convenience to gamers and that is one of the reasons behind them getting popular at a lightning pace. When players hear about a new game that sounds exciting, they can download it and start playing it instantly. They don’t have to wait or arrange their schedule to visit a retail store and buy a physical copy of the game from there.

For the longest time, many believed that certain gaming genres, like board games, will never be available in a digital format. The digitization of some of the most popular board games like Catan has proved this theory wrong and made people realize that as time passes by, no game will be available exclusively in a physical format.

Most Downloaded Games for December 2022

When you look at the list of the most downloaded games on PlayStation Store, you come across a very interesting fact. Most of these games are of different genres. In the United States and Canada, the most downloaded game on both PS4 and PS5 is Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2.

FIFA 23, meanwhile, has emerged as the top game on PS4 and PS5. Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 has been hugely successful on Steam and a large part of the game’s revenue has come from the digital gaming distribution service.

The most downloaded PS5 games for December 2022 are Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, FIFA 23, Grand Theft Auto 5, NBA 2K23, The Callisto Protocol, Madden NFL 23, God of War Ragnarok, Need for Speed Unbound, Crisis Core – Final Fantasy 7 – Reunion and Elden Ring.

On PS4, the most downloaded games have been Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, FIFA 23, NBA 2K23, Minecraft, Grand Theft Auto 5, Red Dead Redemption 2, Madden NFL 23, The Last of Us Part 2, God of War Ragnarok and Need for Speed Heat.

This year, an equal number of remasters and original titles are slated to arrive on console. A large number of games are scheduled to release on PS4 and PS5 in the following months. PlayStation has also rolled out several interesting offers to get more people on board. At the moment, a bunch of games on PlayStation are available to be downloaded for less than $10.