Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s Third Person Mode Undergoes An Important Change

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has largely received a positive response from the fans.

However, there have been a few issues pertaining to the game that fans have often complained about. Many fans have even come forward and stated that Infinity Ward has not been responding to the feedback and complaints shared by them.

Fans have claimed the gaming publisher has been giving more attention to Warzone 2 and only listening to the grievances put across by pro players. However, a new update related to the game might just make fans feel a little more confident about the fact that the developer has been keeping a note of all the feedback coming its way. There is a possibility of Infinity Ward putting together a system that would make it possible for honest and productive discussions to take place between the developers and fans.

This particular update is connected to the third person mode in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The update might not seem important to many but it should make a large number of fans happy. The fact that Infinity Ward decided to roll out this update serves as a testimony to the fact that it is not ignoring the requests and pleas of fans.

Those who experienced it during the beta phase of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, were of the opinion that the third person mode came across as a gimmick. This was largely because of the issues with the aiming. A large number of players would keep waiting with their sights aimed down. However, once they entered the third person mode, they would either get to move between positions or get a lopsided view of their surroundings.

Infinity Ward will now work towards modifying the gaming system and ensuring that gamers continue to be in the third person even when they choose to aim down sights. Though there is no clarity on how this modification will work out with gunsmith attachments, the presence of a reticle zoom will make things easier for players.

At the moment, one can only wish and pray that the modifications made in the third person mode of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 works as a precursor to all that the game will offer players in the near future. If this update is executed properly, it will definitely delight fans and keep their faith in the game alive.