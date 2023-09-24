Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Introduces Fans To Open-World Zombies Mode

The newly introduced mode in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 provides players with opponents in the form of undead hordes.

The open-world Zombies mode, which was very popular with the players of Call of Duty fans, will be back for players to experience with the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. The game will enable players to be a part of an open-world setup and fight against the undead hordes. The inclusion of the Zombies mode should help in bringing some dynamism into the game as some of the other modes introduced in the recent past were quite different in their design and nature.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 would be the third game in the now-rebooted Modern Warfare franchise. The events that players will see in the game unfold a while after the events one came across in Modern Warfare 2 which was released last year.

This particular game will be driven by Vladimir Makarov who will be seen in this reboot series for the very first time. In Modern Warfare 2, one had already got a hint of his presence in the third chapter. Captain Price will make a comeback to Lead Task Force 141 and work with his team members on a mission to thwart Makarov’s efforts to start World War 3. The special ops team will be up against Konni Group, an elite force led by the terrorists.

Sledgehammer confirmed that the open-world Zombies mode of the game will have a cinematic trailer and pave the way for the outbreak which Task Force 141 will make an attempt to contain. The Zombies mode will also be seen in the Dark Aether Saga which started with Call of Duty: Vanguard and remained a part of Black Ops Cold War. In these games, Victor Zakhaev was seen as the primary antagonist controlling a group named Terminus Outcomes. An attack by the Zakhaev-led military group results in an outbreak that spreads very quickly and necessitates Task Force 141 to be a part of a containment operation referred to as Operation Deadbolt.

The players will be up against the undead on what is known to be the largest map to be included in Call of Duty. Here, players will have a lot of space to fight and find a way to save themselves from the attack of the zombies. While Sledgehammer has not given fans an idea about the setting of the map, what one knows is that a mysterious military facility is being targeted by Zakhaev and his team. The trailer has confirmed the presence of Soap and Kate Laswell as members of Task Force 141.

Upon its launch, Modern Warfare 3 is expected to offer a lot of interesting elements to Call of Duty fans. In such a setup, it would be interesting to see how the comeback of the open-world Zombies mode is received by the players. Among other things, players will have the opportunity to explore 16 remastered maps which were originally a part of the original Modern Warfare 2 which came out in 2009.