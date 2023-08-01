Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Warzone Map Details Get Leaked

A Call of Duty player has leaked important information about the new map arriving in Warzone!

While Infinity Ward and Activision are getting ready for the much-awaited seasonal reveal stream, one has stumbled upon fresh information pertaining to the new Warzone map that will be introduced in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 soon. This information has been shared by a Call of Duty player and streamer.

Also Read: Modern Warfare 2 Season 5: Shooter Game To Feature Call of Duty 2023 Reveal Event

The Season 5 release for both Warzone and Modern Warfare 2 will encompass the reveal of the next Call of Duty title in-game. The franchise has followed a similar pattern with its earlier releases like Black Ops: Cold War and Vanguard. With a new campaign kicking in and the multiplayer mode getting an overhaul, the game will be getting a new Warzone map.

According to the leaks, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will be this year’s entry in the shooter franchise. It must be noted here that the gaming publisher has not confirmed it yet. Modern Warfare 2, which came out in 2022, gave a hint of what players could expect from the campaign. When Modern Warfare 3 releases, it will be the first instance of a subseries launching new entries one after another.

Also Read: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Monster Energy Leak; Here’s How Activision Blizzard Reacted!

The person behind the new Modern Warfare 3 leak is a content creator and Warzone player who goes by the name Metaphor. According to Metaphor, the map draws inspiration from the Verdansk map and features a very urban design. The focus of the map, as per Metaphor, is on building-to-building combat.

New Warzone map coming in MW3 looks amazing, slide cancelling is in the current build (it was also in mw2 but removed) No giant hill middle of the map, tons of buildings and pois unlike caldera, lots of areas that look memorable. I think it will be a lot of peoples fav map. — Metaphor (@Metaaphor) July 25, 2023

If the claims made by Metaphor turn out to be accurate, it would be another instance of a Call of Duty map being designed around an urban-style combat experience. Vondel, which was the last map to be launched, was unveiled in the fourth season of Modern Warfare 2 and positioned players in a location which seemed to be based on Amsterdam.