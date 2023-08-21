Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Beta Release Date of the Game Might Just Have Been Leaked

Those who wanted to try out the Modern Warfare 3 Beta version would have to wait for a while!

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s first beta will be launched on October 6. At least that’s what a recent leak suggests. The full game has been scheduled for a November 10 release this year. Given the kind of success Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 received, a lot of hopes and expectations are riding on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

Though some fans are of the opinion that Modern Warfare 3 shouldn’t have been released so close to Modern Warfare 2, there is a lot that fans are expecting from the game. It would be quite safe to say that as and when the game releases, it will create a lot of noise.

While one expects some material or features from Modern Warfare 2 being seen in Modern Warfare 3, the new game will have a lot of fresh elements to keep the players hooked. Through the beta version of the game, the players expect to build their expectations around the game further.

Two days ago, Ryan Alaxender, a prominent gamer and content creator, uploaded an image on Twitter. It was a retailer documentation image that stated that October 6 is the date on which Modern Warfare 3 will start. According to a report published in CharlieINTEL, this particular document offers relevant information to sellers about the game. It also states that those who preorder the game will get a code to participate in the event. Though Activision has not commented on this leak yet, the information that has come to the fore makes one believe that it is quite authentic.

This sheet was shown to me in my local @GAMEdigital store this afternoon. Not sure if this has already been confirmed officially or not?@charlieINTEL @ModernWarzone #MW3 #MWIII pic.twitter.com/nIqx1fo0BF — Ryan Alexander 🎮 (@Ralexxanderr) August 18, 2023

Some of the leaks that have come to the fore in the past have revealed major information on preorder bonuses and also suggested that those who have reserved their copy in advance could get their hands on planned betas. Since October 6 happens to be a Friday, players are quite sure about it being the start date for the Modern Warfare 3 beta. The game is all set to get a full-fledged release on November 10. The month of October, therefore, could be well-utilized to organize beta events for the title.