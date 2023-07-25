Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Monster Energy Leak; Here’s How Activision Blizzard Reacted!

The gaming publisher has shared an articulate response to the recent leak pertaining to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3!

Recently, the official logo designed for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 got leaked online. This happened because of the ads put released by Monster Energy. The leak seemed to be genuine and attracted the attention of a large number of people online. Now, Activision Blizzard has confirmed the logo through its official Twitter handle. Responding to the leak, the Twitter account posted a tweet stating, “Whew. Mondays. Anyone have an energy drink they can spare?”.

Whew. Mondays. Anyone have an energy drink they can spare? — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) July 24, 2023

Leaks of this nature, of course, are extremely common in the gaming industry. When such a leak occurs, a gaming publisher can take a few steps. While some choose to ignore the leak and refuse to acknowledge it, there are some who respond to it. Companies exercise a lot of caution while responding to such things. Activision decided to respond to this particular leak and share its thoughts on it.

Many other gaming companies and platforms have dealt with similar situations in the past. During the Xbox Series S console reveal, Microsoft had to go through such a situation. The official Twitter account of the company posted a humorous tweet and an official reveal was carried out a little earlier to ensure the company benefitted from the commotion in some way.

Despite the leak, there are minimal chances of Activision accelerating the unveiling of plans for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. However, since the game is scheduled to release before the year comes to an end, important information pertaining to the game should come around soon. Interestingly, this has been the second Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 leak to have taken place this month. A couple of days back, some images from the game got leaked online.