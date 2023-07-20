CoD: Modern Warfare 3: Activision Blizzard Might Have Just Confirmed The Release

Recently leaked images have given fans a reason to believe that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 might have a year-end release!

Going by a recent development, Activision Blizzard might have just confirmed plans for a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 by the latter half of the year. Though Activision has spoken about releasing a new Call of Duty title this year, the gaming publisher hasn’t shared any confirmation on the game it will be launching.

However, there is some good news for fans who had been waiting to get some fresh information on the much-awaited game and its release date. Recently, a bunch of images got leaked online. These images are supposed to be related to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Though these images didn’t give out a lot of information about the game, they did offer a glimpse of the gameplay.

While many players were excited to see these images appearing online, there have been many who have expressed their concerns about their authenticity. Activision, quite naturally, took cognizance of these images and did a copyright strike quickly to ensure their reach is curtailed. This copyright strike has actually made a lot of fans believe that these images were genuine.

During the DMCA strike, one of the leakers received a message stating the reason behind the removal of this content. They were notified that they “leaked content from unreleased video game Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3”. Many other leakers got similar messages during the copyright strike.

Because of all these developments, the majority of fans are now of the opinion that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will be released by Activision this year. The gaming publisher, meanwhile, continues to be silent about the release date of the game.

Right now, there is no clarity on when Activision will make a formal announcement about the game. Activision could either share the release date while making the formal announcement or give some update about the launch of the game a few weeks after announcing it formally. Some of the leakers have stated that an official announcement about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will be made in the month of August. If that happens, one should also get some concrete idea about the release date soon.