Call of Duty Modern Warfare File Size Continues to Annoy Gamers

The situation is dire for Call of Duty Modern Warfare fans because the developers continue to push in 30GB or bigger sized updates almost every fortnight.

No one in their right mind could invest in terabytes of hard drive even for PC gamers. The situation is even more difficult for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 gamers who are struggling to cope up with the growing game sizes.

Titles like Gears of War 4, Forza Horizon 4, Uncharted and Horizon Zero Dawn are all known for their massive file sizes. Players who love Xbox One or PS4 would have no choice but to buy an external hard drive as the only solution to keep their games installed at all times! Besides when you are purchasing a console for its exclusive title, there is no other go. You would want to be able to play the game any time at least for the sake of owning the particular machine.

The same cannot be said about Call of Duty Modern Warfare because it is a multi-platform title. The fact, that Infinity Ward now allows all gamers to enjoy cross platform play, makes the multiplayer matches more interesting than ever before. Players can participate in competitive matches but at the same time the increasing file size has been invariably affecting the game play experience.

Going over 200GB of storage

Infinity Ward and Activision delayed their Season 4 Battle Pass launch owing to the pandemic situation and the ongoing protests. When they finally did launch it, players considered it to be lackluster and it once again had 30GB or larger file size to be downloaded on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Within just two weeks of its launch, they have rolled out another update titled Battle Pass Season 4 Reloaded. While it brings in some interesting new features such as 200 players in Warzone, new weapons and a new multiplayer map, the file size has gone beyond comprehension.

Players on Reddit have been actively complaining that the game is almost 222GB for him on the console while another player claims it is 209GB after installing the patch. A PC Gamer however claims that the game size is limited at just 196GB which is still huge. PC gamers don’t have the option to uninstall the campaign or co-op which could free up lots of space. Most of them have already completed the campaign and there is no point in keeping that file always, occupying gigabytes of storage space.

Players who only had Warzone installed witnessed a decrease in total file size. It is to be seen when Infinity Ward would address this issue for Call of Duty Modern Warfare.