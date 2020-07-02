The Sims 4 #Pride2020 Hosted a Virtual March on Twitch

Electronic Arts and Maxis developed The Sims 4 is a game teeming with activity with people from all walks of life.

The game always focuses on allowing you to live as you like and represent a large community like no other game you could play. Be it living minimal, going for a beach activity or being a proud member of the LGBT community, it allows you to customize and showcase your avatar however you please.

Also Read: EA Throws Clarity on Buying The Sims 4 and its DLCs on Steam

On par with what they have been doing for years now, The Sims 4 players are coming together for a virtual march. Owing to the pandemic situation around the globe, it is not possible to hold a real-life procession. The hashtag #Pride2020 is trending on Twitter as they host a large march online which was streamed live on Twitch so that gamers from all over the world could participate and showcase their encouragement.

Official Twitch Channel

If you have missed it, you could possibly watch it again on the official Twitch channel. The virtual pride parade was streamed live and all characters wore colorful costumes to depict the fact that they belong to the LGBT community. Everyone had the opportunity to create beautiful sim avatars and the creativity level was just impressive. Players submitted everything they created over the month and people could use it to represent themselves during this march.

🌈Get ready for the virtual #SimsPride2020 parade!🌈@EnglishSimmer will download some of your amazing Pride looks from the gallery and celebrate live!

The stream is going live shortly (11 AM PT), join the fun: https://t.co/0kxZKRIjOP pic.twitter.com/TqBEV0OQhG — The Sims (@TheSims) June 30, 2020

The pandemic situation and the concept of social distancing has postponed almost every other event to the virtual world. When Apple and Google are hosting their events online without the presence of any developers or media, it is no wonder events, festivals and things like the pride march has also been moved online. It might take months before things return back to normal but the power of the internet and games like Sims 4 allow people to express themselves better, unlike any other platform.

Also Read: The Sims 4 Nifty Knitting Possibly Indicates a Baby Expansion Pack is Due

EA’s Statement

We wanted to let you know that you can express yourself how you want to be and honor our history, each other. People will and should be proud of what you are, be it a man, woman or both because being proud is what matters the most, said EA in their statement. The official Twitter video has also been included to give you an idea of what to expect and the link to watch the parade which was hosted on Twitch for gamers. This is yet another reason to celebrate your favorite game and be part of something huge that the world adores.