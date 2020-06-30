Elder Scrolls 6 News is Easily Years Away But…

The wait is going to long! When we say long, we really mean it because Elder Scrolls 6 is away, years away from an actual announcement and release according to the people at Bethesda.

Besides, the news comes from an important personality such as Todd Howard and it is difficult to digest the fact that we won’t be seeing much of it in the next few months or so.

The only best thing that we could do right now is to collect all the available information, understand what the team is working on. The most important aspect of being so patient is that this is going to be one massive game at launch. After all, if fans could cling to a game like Skyrim for over a decade and have it on all platforms, a next-generation title would be far bigger than we could ever imagine.

Designed for PS5 and Series X

Unless you have been living under a rock, you would know that Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 is prepping to get launched before the end of 2020. These consoles are extremely powerful that they have more than 10 teraflops of raw graphical power and are quite expensive compared to the previous generation. At the same time, it is easy to understand that Elder Scrolls 6 will be a futuristic game with a massive world like no other. It won’t be surprising if it would take years for players to actually finish it without considering the mods and that would be another decade of endless fun.

Saying GoodBye to Older Hardware

Being a game set in the future, possibly getting launched in 2022 or 203 obviously means that you will not be able to play it on PlayStation 4. Sony already confirmed on this topic revealing that they are not really inclined to make new generation games run on an older machine. It will strongly cripple the game’s performance and will insanely affect the performance of your current generation console. They feel that it is best left on newer consoles that are more than capable of handling games irrespective of how demanding they are.

Elder Scrolls Online

The only respite that players get at this point is the ability to play Elder Scrolls Online and enjoy being in the fictional world. There are so many rumors and hype surrounding a new game but you could still play Skyrim. After all, there is no better game and a better horse than the one we have right now on almost any platform we could think of. Let us hope they don’t try to make this old game run no smartwatches but it wouldn’t be surprising if they try to accomplish such a feat.