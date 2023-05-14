Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Might Be Available on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 Soon

Those who use the PS4 or Xbox One and have been wanting to try out Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III might hear some good news soon!

If you are somebody who owns a PlayStation 4 or Xbox One and wants to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, you might get the opportunity to do that towards the latter half of this year. It is common knowledge that Call of Duty has been one of the most successful gaming franchises in the world. However, the games in this franchise are also very ‘demanding’.

Also Read: Call of Duty 2023 Release Date: The Game Might Be Officially Out In August

When you play a Call of Duty game on your console, you can expect it to take up a lot of space. This is because of the mounting of the game and the high-end visuals featured in it. Call of Duty, after all, has been a franchise that has always believed in bringing technological innovation to the fore. It has always been a few steps ahead of other franchises in this regard. These games, therefore, require big hardware to operate on.

CharlieIntel, through a Modern Warzone-anchored podcast, stated that there is a good possibility of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III being out on last-gen consoles. A while back, reports stated that Sledgehammer Games would shoulder the responsibility of developing the new Call of Duty that will be released this year. One witnessed the release of a Modern Warfare game last year, so there is a possibility of the new Call of Duty game serving as an extension to it. One expects the new game to be mounted on a bigger scale and have a more robust technological base.

Modern Warfare 3 (2023) will still be released on last generation consoles like the Xbox One and the Playstation 4 according to CharlieIntel on today's podcast. However COD 2024 is still undecided. When do you think Call of Duty will leave last generation consoles behind? pic.twitter.com/zUIXHAFEZ8 — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) May 11, 2023

Since it has not been officially confirmed that the new Call of Duty game would release on PS4 and Xbox One, one believes Activision Blizzard is still analyzing the situation. Maybe it wants to check a few things like the number of Call of Duty fans who own a last-gen console today. It could also view the sales figure of the consoles this year.