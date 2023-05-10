Call of Duty 2023 Release Date: The Game Might Be Officially Out In August

A new leak that has come through a reliable source specifies the date on which Call of Duty 2023 will be revealed!

Some of the new leaks and rumors pertaining to the 2023 version of Call of Duty indicate towards the game being officially revealed on August 1. Interestingly, this is that time of the year when one starts hearing about leaks and rumors pertaining to the franchise every year. One sees a similar pattern this year as well.

In the recent past, one had come across reports suggesting that Activision was planning to avoid releasing a full-fledged Call of Duty game in 2023. If this was actually the case, one wouldn’t have seen a Call of Duty releasing in a particular year for the first time since the year 2005. Activision was quick to deny these claims and that led to fans strongly believing that a new Call of Duty game will be released during the holiday season.

As per Insider Gaming’s Tom Henderson, the next Call of Duty game will be revealed on August 1 which happens to be a Tuesday. The official reveal of the game will be included with an in-game event. The publisher seems to be following a trend that begun a while back with the reveal of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

While one can’t be fully sure of any leak or rumor that comes one’s way, it is important to note here that Henderson has been the man behind many important Call of Duty leaks and updates in the past, a lot of which turned out to be true. Because of this, there is a good chance of this piece of information shared by him to be turning out to be true as well.