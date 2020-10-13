Call of Duty Modern Warfare PC Patch Will Soon be Much Lower than 200GB

Infinity Ward is working on a huge patch update for Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone.

The much-needed fix is coming for PC gamers who had to put up with extraordinary sizes of 230GB or even more when Season Six Battle Pass was released. While PS4 and Xbox console games recently got the option to uninstall content they no longer play such as the single-player campaign or spec ops, PC players had to wait so long.

Nearly a year after its original release and with just weeks to go before Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War is about to get released, the developers are providing a way to reduce the size of the game. After all, once you decide to install and play the newest beta this weekend, many gamers wouldn’t think twice but may simply uninstall Warzone or multiplayer completely. Such a move would invariably affect the number of players onboard and also move them over to the new game while abandoning the existing title.

Confirmed by the production director at Infinity Ward, Paul Haile, the newest patch update would let players decide to uninstall the single-player version completely. They can also choose to remove Warzone or Multiplayer if they no longer use any one of these modes. Similarly, Spec Ops is another co-op mission-based game that people no longer actively participate in and it would really save gigabytes of data, bringing the game under palpable size in the near future.

tomorrows update will have mode specific uninstall options for PC MW owners. — Paul Haile (@Tyrael) October 12, 2020

Reducing the Game’s Install Size

The situation is quite tricky on consoles though because Infinity Ward confirmed Call of Duty Modern Warfare purchased on PS4 disc cannot be fully uninstalled. Instead, players have to put up with the massive 200GB and oversized in order to keep playing the game. The console wouldn’t allow specific files to be removed on a disc whereas those who own the digital edition can remove them. They are available as data pack 1, multiplayer pack 1 and so on, providing lots of options to remove specific areas of this massive game.

Players on the PlayStation 4 console already received a 9GB update which will further optimize and allow gamers to save space on their tightly knit console ecosystem. However, even players on PCs couldn’t afford so much space on their fast SSDs that they wanted to remove Call of Duty Modern Warfare’s specific game modes. The update is rolling out today and should be available worldwide in batches.

