The Sims 4 Cheats Will Let You Create a World Without Modding

Being a PC game ever since its inception, the Sims 4 is known for being friendly with mods.

Players love to change the entire face of the game by adding so many new contents. They will allow you to make the game open world, add new game elements or suddenly have a Star Wars character walking in the middle of the neighborhood.

Not all players are fond of having to install the mods but they could at times break the game. Besides, the official releases from Electronic Arts and Maxis are far more sophisticated in terms of finish which is why people loved the newly launched Star Wars Journey to Battu pack. They provide a complete experience which is why we have come up with a set of cheat codes. By making use of these, you could actually build your own world and expand the Sims universe. There is no need to install mods or worry about them breaking your game.

Popular Mod and Cheats

The Brookheights mod is the most popular choice at the moment. Players are using it to create an entirely new universe within the Sims 4 world but there are other options too. Another popular option available is the T.O.O.L mod which is also widely known as t the take objects off lot mod. The use of cheat codes can change the game altogether. The create your own town theme is what everyone would want because it gives them the space they could work on.

The list of cheats as confirmed by the creator is,

moveobjects

enablefreebuild

showhiddenobjects

showliveeditobjects

While this will not directly affect the sims, it can be used to completely change the lot and create an entirely new layout. For the creative gamers out there, it enables them to come up with new stories, locations and lots of space to create a new neighborhood. If you are okay with cheats, it is easy to use it in Debug mode or simply make use of the build and buy mode created by Twisted Mexi.

The options are plenty once you open the lot to be used by different buildings. Similar to how creators would come up with an expansion pack, you can think of different ways the buildings can be constructed. Just make sure to provide enough space so that they don’t become cramped and can be properly rendered. The lots once constructed can be viewed from atop and the renderings will be gorgeous, showcasing an entirely new city.

