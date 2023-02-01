Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Players Raise Concerns About DMZ Progress Reset Designed for Season 2

Players who had seen some good profession in the DMZ mode of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 are not sure about the upcoming reset doing any good to them.

Recently, Activision decided to do something that would bring about a major change in the gameplay of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

With the arrival of Season 2, it was going to reset the progress made by DMZ players in the game. Warzone 2’s DMZ mode has a lot of similarities with the modes found in games like Escape From Tarkov which are characterized by seasonal resets. The players, who are feeling disappointed with Activision’s decision, are probably the ones who didn’t take this factor into account before trying out this mode.

The DMZ mode in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 features multiplayer gameplay that revolves around loot loss which happens to be permanent in nature. The death of a player results in them washing their hands off their loot. Thankfully, there are a few things that one can earn and have ownership of permanently. Insurance slots, for instance, are something players can keep for themselves, even after they die in the game. Earning such items takes a bit of time and that’s another reason why DMZ players consider them to be valuable and wouldn’t want to lose them so easily.

CharlieIntel, a prominent news account that shares information and updates about Call of Duty regularly, confirmed reports suggesting that insured weapon slots found in DMZ mode would be reset with the arrival of Season 2 on February 15. The news account also confirmed that players can look forward to mission progress, faction tiers, contraband and earned keys. Season 2 will also mark the arrival of several fresh elements, including new missions, in the DMZ mode.

Players who have invested a lot of time and energy to propel their growth forward in the DMZ mode haven’t responded well to this upcoming change. A particular Reddit thread features a plethora of comments by players who are clearly upset with this decision as it would result in several hours or weeks of hard work going to waste. A large number of players, who are active on community forums, have categorically stated that if the server reset comes through, they will steer clear of the DMZ mode.