The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind Will Be Free-To-Play For Amazon Prime Gaming Members

Those who have subscribed to Amazon Prime Gaming will get to play Bethesda’s The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind for free.

These are exciting times for Amazon Prime Gaming subscribers as they are getting the opportunity to play several big games for free.

Those who are fans of The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind or have wished to try it out can play it for free on Amazon Prime Gaming from February 2. While the availability of multiple gaming titles being available on Prime Gaming was reported earlier, the fact that The Elder Scrolls III: will be available for free has created a lot of excitement.

What makes this news further special is that players will get to experience the Game of the Year edition of The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind which shall feature the Bloodmoon and Tribunal expansion packs. While the first expansion marked the introduction of Mournhold, the capital city of Morrowind. Bloodmoon, the second expansion, introduced players to Solstheim which is a vast, fun-to-explore island. The Nerevarine, as a part of the questline, is summoned to the island to play their part in controlling a series of attacks by Werewolves on the local strongholds of the Imperials.

Launched way back in May 2022, The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind today has a highly active players community who are still exploring all the wonderful elements Morrowind has to offer. One of the biggest driving factors behind the game has been its gaming mods that bring twists and turns to the game at regular intervals. These mods have also played an important role in enhancing the visual aesthetics and overall performance of the game.

While some find the features and look of Vvardenfell to be a little dated, the fact remains that the majority of players continue to embrace it. One is required to play the game as Nerevarine, who happens to be a reincarnated avatar of a Dunmer hero. As Nerevarine, you will have to work towards discovering and then, completing a bunch of prophecies to put an end to Imperial rule’s discreet rebellion put together by Dagoth Ur.