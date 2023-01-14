Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Update Results In Suppressors Getting Reconfigured

A recently released Call of Duty: Warzone 2 update has nerfed suppressors and made some fans unhappy!

If you like playing Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and had a fascination for the suppressors in the game, then you might not like what a recently rolled-out update has done to them. Infinity Ward and Raven Software have nerfed the suppressors in the game through this new update.

One would remember that Raven Software had earlier nerfed enemies in the DMZ mode of Warzone 2 after a large number of players complained about it. This new update has led some players to go back to the drawing board and put together a new strategy to play the game.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 was launched towards the end of 2022 and it was the second game in the Battle Royale series put together by Infinity Ward and Raven Software. This time, the game was based in Al Mazrah and not in Caldera. However, many of the features that were a part of the first game in the series and received very well by the gamers were retained in this game. Despite numerous glitches being found and several gameplay changes taking place, Warzone 2 has largely received a positive response from the players.

The one gameplay change that was criticized heavily was the removal of the gunfire of the displaying opponents from the minimap. Now, the notification was shifted to the compass and visible on the top of the screen. Because of this particular change, it became even more difficult to spot enemies when matches were being conducted.

The problem mentioned above might get further aggravated by a new Call of Duty: Warzone 2 update that has been rolled out secretively. This update has been analyzed by a YouTuber named WhosImmortal. The YouTuber has confirmed that the new update eliminated gunfire notifications from the compass. Because of this new update, players will be able to keep themselves off the radar in the game without even resorting to custom load outs or any other special item.