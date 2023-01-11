GTA 6 Leak, Trailer and More – What to Expect in 2023?

While fans spent most of 2022 waiting hopelessly for Rockstar Games to share some updates on GTA 6, this year looks far more promising!

For a very long time, fans have been waiting for the arrival of Grand Theft Auto 6.

GTA 5 was launched way back in 2013, so it has been a decade of waiting for the next iteration of the popular gaming series to be launched. While one shouldn’t expect the much-anticipated game to be launched this year, 2023 has a lot to offer to fans of the GTA series and those who have been waiting patiently to hear something about GTA 6.

Apart from putting a lot of effort into developing GTA 6, Rockstar Games has also been channelizing a lot of its energies towards releasing fresh content updates for GTA Online. While GTA Online is very popular, an entire generation is now eager to try its hands at playing a new game in the GTA series.

Much Awaiting Confirmation

In February 2022, Rockstar Games confirmed that it working towards developing the next game in the GTA series. While the game hasn’t been given an official name yet, it will, most likely, be called Grand Theft Auto 6. There is no reason for Rockstar to bring about a change in the tradition that has been followed for naming its games.

While there is a lot of hype around GTA 6, the gaming publisher has refrained from sharing any update or detail pertaining to the game. While Rockstar taking this move is not surprising, it has definitely made fans very anxious. If everything falls into place, 2023 will be the year when fans will get to have a glimpse of GTA 6 for the very first time.

What to Expect from Rockstar?

Since there has been no official announcement, fans must be reasonable when it comes to having some expectations from Rockstar. However, there is a very strong possibility of a GTA 6 reveal happening this year. Once the game is officially revealed, fans will have a decent idea of what to expect from it. Apart from offering a glimpse of the look and feel of the game, an official reveal might also offer some information on the new elements that one can hope to come across in the game.

GTA 6 Release Date Rumor

Wondering what is the release date of GTA 6? According to several prominent insiders, GTA 6 should either get a release in 2024 or 2025. It must be mentioned here that GTA 5 was officially revealed in 2011. The game, as we all know, was launched in 2013. By this logic, GTA 6 should definitely get an official reveal this year. There is a good chance of a GTA 6 reveal happening in the latter half of this year.

As per some insiders, GTA 6 will be revealed in October this year. Rockstar, according to the insiders, might organize a press conference on the eve of the game’s official reveal. It would be interesting to see the kind of strategy Rockstar puts together to keep the buzz around GTA 6 alive this year.