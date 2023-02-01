COD: Warzone 2 Infinity Ward Teases Players With Map Ashika Island Map

The upcoming season of COD: Warzone 2 will mark the comeback of the Resurgence mode on a new map.

There has been a lot of excitement around the second season of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

Now, Infinity Ward has raised the level of excitement by teasing players with the new map of Ashika Island that will be an integral part of the Resurgence mode that is coming back to the game. This particular mode was removed from the mode selection list as soon as Warzone 2 was launched in November 2022. The mode will be returning to the game when its second season gets launched on February 15. The new map will prove to be very useful to players while engaging in battles.

Being the sequel to Call of Duty: Warzone, there were a lot of expectations associated with COD: Warzone 2. It would be safe to say that most of those expectations have been met and players are quite happy with the way the game is trudging forward. In the sequel, players got the opportunity to explore Al Mazrah which has been designed as a prominent coastal region. While playing the game, you will be up against other players in a variety of landscapes including towns, deserts and marshlands.

The game got an important boost with the inclusion of the DMZ mode in which players fight with AI bots and embark upon missions to get their hands on important gear. The game has proved to be an interesting experience for both older fans and new gamers who hadn’t explored the franchise.

While fans were quite upset when the game was delayed by two weeks, Infinity Ward tried to compensate for this delay by sharing important information and updates about the new updates that will be rolled out for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.