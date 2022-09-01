Copyright Strikes By Rockstar Games Might Be Indicative Of New GTA 6 Reveal

In the recent past, Rockstar Games has carried out copyright strikes against a bunch of creators.

While this has come in the way of fans getting to see creative online content, there is some good news here as well.

If you have followed Rockstar’s release strategies very closely, you would know that the gaming publisher often issues DMCAs to creators just before they are about to launch a new game. Since Grand Theft Auto 6 is in its early development stage, one doesn’t it to be launched anytime soon. However, there is a good possibility of sharing some important update or reveal pertaining to the game in the near future.

Also Read: Grand Theft Auto 6 Might Turn Out To Be The Most Expensive Game By Rockstar

Earlier this month, Mike Daily, who happens to be one of the creators of the Grand Theft Auto series, spoke about how Rockstarbrought about copyright strikes against some of the videos he had released. These videos featured prototype content belonging to the first two games in the franchise. While some people were of the opinion that Rockstar did the right thing, there were many who were upset at this incident.

Towards the end of 2021, Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar’s parent company, issued DMCAs against modders of Vice City, GTA 3, and GTA 4. Industry experts have an interesting theory behind this. They believe Rockstar launches copyright strikes on creators right before the release of a new title so that some hype could be generated for it.

These kinds of steps taken by the gaming publisher, not only get reported by the media but also become a subject of discussion in online community forums. Since Rockstar has been indulging in these practices in the recent past, fans are expecting a major GTA 6 announcement to come through soon.