GTA Online Becomes Difficult To Play On PS4 & Xbox One; Thanks To Criminal Enterprises DLC

On July 26, the Criminal Enterprises DLC was given a worldwide release.

It was released on all prominent platforms. Though the update was given a thumbs up by most fans, the ones who were using older consoles like Xbox One and PlayStation 4 were not too pleased with it.

Several Reddit users have complained about going through a poor gameplay experience on these consoles after the aforementioned Criminal Enterprises DLC update was rolled out. Disappearing surroundings and deteriorating visuals were two of the major issues players witnessed on these consoles while playing GTA Online.

In the year 2014, GTA Online was launched on both Xbox One and PS4. These were the second-generation consoles to receive GTA Online GTA 5 releases. Though most players had a good gameplay experience while trying out GTA Online on their consoles, bugs and glitches have been encountered on older consoles recently.

Reddit user samo1580shared a video to offer everybody a glimpse of how GTA Online worked on Xbox One. In the video, one can clearly see the game not running very well. From the delay in loading textures to objects disappearing from the screen, the game seems to be plagued with several issues. These problems were not just affecting one’s gameplay experience, but also making it difficult for one to move forward. Because of these bugs, many players might have just given up on the idea of playing the game.

Several players, who use PS4 and Xbox One, have come forward and spoken up about the issues they had been facing with the game. Many of the players are of the opinion that Rockstar Games has introduced these bugs deliberately so that players would invest in newer consoles.

It has been almost a decade since GTA 5 and GTA Online were launched. Both these games were made available on three generations of consoles. Towards the end of last year, Rockstar Games took the step of shutting down the online servers for Xbox 360 and PS3. A large number of players believe that Rockstar is planning to close the online servers for Xbox One and PS4 as well.