Destiny 2: Here’s What You Should Expect From The Artifact Mods in Season 21

Bungie has finally revealed its slate of Artifact mods for the upcoming Season of the Deep in Destiny 2!

Bungie has made an official announcement about the set of Artifact mods that players will have access to in Destiny 2’s Season of the Deep which shall be out soon. Apart from the new mods, players will also get some fresh tools to safeguard themselves against the Champion enemies in the game. Champions, as players would know, are a major threat to the guardians who try to test their abilities in the endgame encounters in Destiny 2.

Also Read: Destiny 2: Mid-Season Patch For The Game Brings In Bugs and Other Issues

Seasonal Artifacts and Artifact mods have been an integral part of the game for a while now. These elements, in fact, have served as a platform for gameplay metas and season-specific builds. Artifact mods usually serve the purpose of bolstering up abilities that already exist. They also play an important role in enhancing a weapon class’ capabilities. Mods like Particle Deconstruction have altered the PvE landscape of Destiny 2 significantly.

The Artifact mods have often been put into different categories like ability-oriented mods, subclass-oriented mods and weapon class-based mods. In the game, Anti-Champion mods have enjoyed maximum popularity. Lightfall had brought in Anti-Champions options as a component of Subclass verbs. However, the Artifact mods, which are very weapon specific, prove to be the most effective when it comes to obstructing the Champions.

Also Read: Overwatch 2 PvE Being Ditched Enrages Fans

During Season of Defiance’s last TWAB, Bungie made an official announcement about the complete suite of Artifact mods that will be accessible for all players. The Arc and Void Light subclasses were given a lot of importance in this regard. The Anti-Champion options in Destiny 2 include Overload Scout Rifles and Trace Rifles, Unstoppable Glaives and Hand Cannons and Anti-Barrier Auto Rifles.