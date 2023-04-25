Destiny 2: Mid-Season Patch For The Game Brings In Bugs and Other Issues

While the mid-season patch for Destiny 2 was keenly being looked forward to by the players, its arrival has created a plethora of issues in the game.

The recently rolled out Destiny 2 mid-season patch designed for Season of Defiance was awaited by players for a long time. Among other things, the patch was being looked forward to because of the much-discussed sandbox changes. However, as soon as the patch got launched, players stumbled upon several glitches.

After trying out this patch, players were of the opinion that it has affected the gameplay severely. For Guardians, the patch popped up another surprise. A new farming method, pertaining to the AFK Legendary Shard, was found in the game. Players also witnessed it getting abused before it got patched by Bungie after a while.

In the past too, there have been a few instances of players stumbling upon an AFK Legendary Shard farming method in the game. The recently discovered method enabled players to stake their claim to The Witch Queen class items meant for Glimmer and getting them dismantled for Legendary Shards. Since it was patched by Bungie quickly, the possibility of the economy of the game getting turned around by Shards was eliminated. When one witnessed players abusing the exploit immediately, one got a fair idea about the kind of approach the game has towards loot.

It is a well-known fact that AFK farming methods become extremely popular in games where there is no dearth of solid resources. Though one finds Legendary Shards getting abused frequently in Destiny 2, one cannot simply blame the unruly behavior of players for this. A major reason behind this is loot starvation.

The current vendor system of Destiny 2 implores players to spend a large amount of Legendary Shards to receive the rolls they wish to have on certain guns. However, since RNG regulates this closely, no guarantees are involved here.