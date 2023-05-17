Overwatch 2 PvE Being Ditched Enrages Fans

Overwatch 1 was a massive success but Overwatch 2 PvE was promised earlier in 2019 which is why many players were actually willing to adopt the shift.

The concept was to allow you to team up with a gang of friends while fighting against an AI-generated enemy.

The gameplay mode of player versus enemy was supposed to be massive and have so many components in it. This convinced most players that Overwatch 1 is old by now and it is time to move on to something new. Otherwise, many wouldn’t be so comfortable leaving what they are familiar with for many years now. The game developers promised important additions like skill trees, hero mode and in-depth gameplay which are all now been shoved under the carpet.

A bitter truth is that Overwatch 2 or the older iteration of the game is not as popular as it used to be. Times have changed with many players opting for a mobile experience. The game development teams are split between making Fortnite, Call of Duty and Battlefield while a shooter like Overwatch is finding it tough to establish its presence. Such reasons could have led to Overwatch 2 PvE being dumbed down to the lowest possible level.

Delayed Launch

In the past, for many years the developers continued to postpone many features in favor of the PvE mode. Most players put up with the delay and the fake promises because they believed that the newest game will be far more immersive in terms of gameplay experience. Years later, they have not only failed to deliver the promised land but have also simple versions like 5v5 as well as Push as game modes.

There is nothing complex or great about the new launches which is why players are fuming on Reddit among other social media pages. Skills is not available and Blizzard has acknowledged that they never meant this to happen. The situation is dire for Overwatch 2 PvE as well as the game in general but they opine this will save the game in the long run. Being a free game and a strategic shooter, it is still good for newcomers but maybe not for hardcore fans.