EA Play and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Subscribers Get Free Trial Version of Need for Speed Unbound

Criterion Games and Electronic Arts have confirmed that Need for Speed Unbound, the newly announced game, will have a free trial version that would be available to subscribers of Xbox Game Pass and EA Play.

Need for Speed Unbound is scheduled to be launched on December 2 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. It is the most recent game to be launched in the Need for Speed franchise. Since this game is being released by Electronic Arts, players can look forward to all the perks associated with any other Electronic Arts game.

EA Play, as one would know, is the in-house subscription service of Electronic Arts. One of the biggest advantages of subscribing to it is that you get early access to all the biggest releases by Electronic Arts. You get access to a new game for ten hours before it gets an official launch. If you want to subscribe to the platform for a month and try it out, you have to pay $4.99. By paying $14.99, you can subscribe to EA Play Pro and get unlimited access to many of the games launched by the gaming publisher.

Since Microsoft and Electronic Arts have a certain partnership, you get the base EA Play subscription with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions. Before Need for Speed Unbound gets launched, Xbox Game Pass subscribers will get the opportunity to play it for as long as 10 hours. On November 29, the trial version will be officially unlocked and players will have three days to use their 10 hours of free playtime.

Apart from gaining access to the free trial, subscribers of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will receive a discount of 10% while buying digital properties offered by EA Games. If you avail of this discount, you can buy Need for Speed Unbound at $63. This discount, however, shall not be offered to those who will be buying a physical copy of the game.

Need for Speed Heat, the last game in the racing franchise, was released way back in 2019. There is a lot of excitement for Need for Speed Rebound which could lead many players to Xbox Game Pass. Those who have already subscribed to Xbox Game Pass can check out the game and see how well it works out for them.