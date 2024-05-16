Elder Scrolls Remake Features a Much Higher Number of NPCs Than Skyrim

The Elder Scrolls remake has retained the essence of the original but features several new elements that will appeal to new-age gamers.

The first game in the Elder Scrolls franchise was launched way back in 1994. In these thirty years, one has seen several games coming out as a part of the franchise and getting a good response from the gaming community. As far as fantasy RPGs are concerned, The Elder Scrolls franchise has proved to be a game-changer. Every Elder Scroll game, which has been released over the years, has been better than its predecessor. That itself speaks volumes about the kind of effort Bethesda has been putting into the franchise.

The Elder Scrolls VI was announced way back in 2018. For the last six years, fans have been waiting for the game to arrive. At the moment, there is not much clarity about the plans Bethesda has for the game.

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, which was launched in 2002, has been one of the most successful games in the franchise. Launched as the third installment in The Elder Scrolls series, The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind featured many interesting Western medieval elements along with several tropes found in fantasy fiction. All these elements made the game extremely exciting. Those who played the game when it came out still remember it fondly.

Skywind, which happens to be a remake of The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, has been put together with the help of the Creation Engine by Bethesda. Ardent gaming fans would know that this was the same engine that was used to create Fallout 4 and Skyrim. Skyrim, by all means, is a huge project. It was in the development process for as long as 13 years and it also features three times more NPCs than Skyrim.

While Skywind features some elements from The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, it is a modern game comprising of high-end graphics, rousing sound effects and well-designed assets. All the characters, quests and locations that made The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind memorable have been retained but this new-age game has been designed keeping in mind the sensibilities and expectations of young gamers.

On the official YouTube channel of Skywind, the developers have uploaded a ‘developer diary’ which gives one a good glimpse into how the project came into being and all the effort that went into putting it together.

The makers of the remake have confirmed that the game features close to 3,000 NPCs that have been voiced by around 300 actors. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim had 1,100 NPCs which were voiced by 70 actors. The Elder Scrolls remake, as stated earlier, has several elements borrowed from the original game. However, players will also get to see new characters, dynamic environments, exciting quests and memorable dialogues.