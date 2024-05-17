The Sims 4: New Expansion and Free Content Updates Get Teased

The celebrations for the Season of Love continue with new content updates all set to be launched in The Sims 4.

Fans of The Sims 4 have been offered a glimpse into the next set of content that will be rolled out to The Sims 4. The new content includes an expansion pack, two free updates and two destination kits. These content updates have been rolled out as a part of the Season of Love by The Sims 4.

Very soon, the Sims 4 will complete a decade since its release. Ever since the game was released, one has seen fresh content being rolled out to it quite regularly. While some of the content updates have been released free of cost, some have come with a price tag. The quality of content has never really been governed by it being available for free or offered at a price.

According to a teaser released by Electronic Arts, a fresh update will result in the addition of new swimwear in the game. Right now, there is not much information about the new content updates that will be rolled out. The team, however, has mentioned that the new updates will contribute towards polishing the look of The Sims.

Based on what has been teased so far, many fans are of the opinion that the next content update will revolve around the hair and nails of The Sims.

Make a splash with today's free Sims Delivery Express🩱😉 Dive into new swimsuit swatches perfect for your hot Sims summer 🥵 Available now in the base game! pic.twitter.com/vvqlwRd4Lb — The Sims (@TheSims) May 14, 2024

Though EA has teased one about the two destination kits, one does not have complete clarity on what they will offer. The small thumbnail, that has been put across, offers an imagery of a retro bar or eatery. One can also see a pool alongside a beautiful waterfall. The text, which reads “nectar leading to a provocative plunge”, sheds light on new pool activities and drinking locales.

Recent developments indicate that EA is serious about rolling out interesting content developments for The Sims 4. Though the studio is busy with the development process of The Sims 5, it is leaving no stone unturned to ensure The Sims 4 gets better with time.