The Elder Scrolls 6 Release Date: The Game Might Be Arriving Sooner Than Fans Anticipate

There is a good chance that the release date of the much-awaited The Elder Scrolls 6 game could be next year itself!

Way back in the year 2016, Bethesda Game Studios confirmed that there were plans to make a sixth Elder Scrolls game. Two years later, in 2018, fans were given an official confirmation about the studio taking its first steps towards bringing the game in front of the world.

Since six years have passed since Bethesda announced The Elder Scrolls 6, fans are now getting anxious and wondering when they will get to play the game. The last game in the franchise was released in 2011 and therefore, fans do not wish to wait for many more years to finally get the opportunity to play the game.

For the longest time, Bethesda remained quiet about the development process of The Elder Scrolls 6. As the Elder Scrolls franchise completes 30 years of its existence today, the gaming studio has finally shared some updates about the game. As per a recent confirmation from Bethesda, the development process of the game is moving forward very smoothly and they have managed to put together playable builds of the RPG as well.

Through a recent Twitter post, Bethesda stated that the team is excited to explore the world of The Elder Scrolls again and hopes to share many of its elements with players soon. After seeing this confirmation coming in from Bethesda, one expects the game to be developed at a much faster pace now.

For a long time, Bethesda could not focus properly on developing The Elder Scrolls 6 as it was busy putting Starfield together. Though Starfied has been released, The Elder Scrolls has several interesting plans for it. In the near future, several DLCs and content updates are expected to be rolled out to the game. That, of course, should not mean that Bethesda would not be giving adequate attention to The Elder Scrolls 6.

Given the way things are moving at the moment, there is a good possibility of fans getting to play The Elder Scrolls 6 sooner than expected. Since Bethesda is now finally talking about The Elder Scrolls 6, one expects it to share further details like its release date in the near future.