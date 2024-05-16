Call of Duty Warzone Mobile Rolls Out New Update

Apart from fixing bugs, the new update has brought in several gameplay improvements in the game.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Fans have a reason to rejoice as a new update has been released for the game. Apart from bringing a bunch of quality-of-life improvements, this new update has also brought in fixes for several bugs. If you play the game now, you will be able to see the kind of difference this update has made to the game.

Also read: Infinity Ward Promises To Address Building 21 Map Bug In Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 DMZ Mode

It was in the year 2020 that Call of Duty: Warzone was launched by Activision. Till then, several games in the competitive battle royale genre had been released. Call of Duty: Warzone, however, managed to stand out in this crowded space. As Call of Duty was a very well-established brand, Activision leveraged its goodwill and popularity to release a battle royale game. The game provided players with an immersive first-shooter experience that appealed to both new players and those who had been playing the game for a while.

Activision made a formal announcement about launching Warzone on mobile devices and finally executed its plans earlier this year. The game was received quite well by the fans. Activision made it a point to roll out new weapons, operators, maps and weapons and that played an important role in propelling the popularity of the game higher. Now, this newly launched update has brought both gameplay improvements and bug fixes for the game.

Also Read: Call of Duty Rolls Out Third Season Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Reload

When you go through the official patch notes for this update, you get a better idea about the value it has added to the game. There was a bug in the game that would result in the names of several locations in Warzone appearing to be blurred. This bug has now been fixed. Another bug was adversely affecting the JAK Glassless Optic. That also has been driven away. Fans had also complained about seeing lower-resolution versions of weapon models. After the launch of this new update, the issue does not exist anymore.

Many of the core problems, that players had been facing for a while, have been driven away by this update. Earlier, the shaders would take a very long time to load. That is not the case anymore. Apart from robust buffer being enabled, crashing issues have been resolved.

Warzone Mobile has emerged as a very successful title for Activision. Therefore, the gaming studio is leaving no stone unturned to ensure it continues to attract players and offer them a good experience.