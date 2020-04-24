Entry-level Xiaomi M2004J19C Bags 3C Certification; Could be a Redmi-branded Phone

A new Xiaomi smartphone that has a model number M2004J19C has received approved from the 3C authority of China.

The 3C listing reveals that it is a 4G phone. Also, it appears to be an entry-level phone from the company. The exact identity of the device is not known yet.

Earlier this week, the same Xiaomi phone had received approval from the MIIT authority of China. Now, the same phone has bagged 3C approval through which it has been found that it is a 4G device.

The 3C listing of Xiaomi M2004J19C further revealed that the phone may ship with a 10W charger. Hopefully, the smartphone will surface on TENAA with entire specs in the near future. It is most likely to arrive in China as a Redmi branded device. The handset is likely to debut in the coming month in the home market.

In related news, Xiaomi is all set to launch the Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G smartphone in China on April 27. The Xiaomi M2002J9E phone that has appeared with full specifications on TENAA is the Mi 10 Youth Edition smartphone.

The TENAA appearance of the phone has revealed that it has a full HD+ 6.57-inch AMOLED display with waterdrop notch. The 2.4GHz octa-core processor drives the smartphone with up to 8 GB of RAM. The handset comes with up to 256 GB of internal storage. The Android 10 OS comes preloaded on the device.

The Mi 10 Youth Edition has a 4,160mAh battery that supports 22.5W fast charging. It has a front-facing camera of 16-megapixel. The rear camera system has a 48-megapixel main lens and a periscope zoom lens with up 50x digital zoom support. Apart from launching the Mi 10 Youth Edition phone on April 27, Xiaomi will be also launching the refreshed MIUI 12 ROM.