Vivo V2012A with Snapdragon 765G and 8GB RAM Appears on Geekbench

A mysterious new Vivo phone with model number V2012A has appeared on Geekbench benchmarking platform. The exact identity of the phone is yet to be revealed.

The listing suggests it is an upcoming upper mid-range handset from the company. The Geekbench appearance of Vivo V2012A reveals that it is driven by a Qualcomm octa-core processor that works at 1.80GHz. The “ARM implement 81 architecture 8 variant 15 part 2052 revision 14” text indicates that the handset is fueled by Snapdragon 765G processor.

The SoC is coupled with 8 GB of RAM and the phone is loaded with Android 10 OS. In the single-core test of Geekbench, the Vivo V2012A scored 2930 points. In the multi-core test, it recorded a score of 7838 points.

The Vivo Z6 5G that debuted in February is the first phone from the company to feature the Snapdragon 765G. The handset is currently only available in China. It is unclear whether the V2012A phone that has surfaced on Geekbench today is the international version of the Vivo Z6 5G or an entirely new device.

Vivo Z6 5G Specifications

The Vivo Z6 5G has an IPS LCD display of 6.57 inches that offers full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. There is a punch-hole positioned on the top-right corner of the smartphone. The handset has 164 x 75.1 x 9.2mm dimensions and it weighs 201 grams.

The Snapdragon 765 powered handset is available in China in 6 GB and 8 GB RAM versions. Both models have 128 GB of built-in storage. It has a 16-megapixel front camera and a rear camera system that includes a 48-megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth assist sensor. The 5,000mAh battery of the phone supports 44W fast charging.