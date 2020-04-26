Honor X10 (TEL-AN00) Moniker, Release Date and Specs Leaked Online

The Honor TEL-AN00 phone that was approved by China’s 3C authority in the recent past seems to be the upcoming Honor X10 phone.

The Chinese firm is expected to announce it as the successor for last year’s Honor 9X. While it was previously expected to debut as Honor 10X, Honor has confirmed that it will be arriving soon in China with Honor X10 moniker. The handset is expected to debut in May in China.

Rumors surrounding the Honor X10 phone have revealed that it is codenamed as “Teller.” Its model number variants TEL-AN00, TEL-AN00a and TEL-TN00 were approved by the 3C regulatory body earlier this month. The 3C listing reveals that the X10 is a 5G-ready device.

Honor has said that the Honor’s next X-series will be its most affordable 5G phone. The Honor 30S that debuted last month was introduced with a starting price of 2,399 Yuan ($338). It is likely that the Honor X10 could be priced well under 2,000 Yuan ($282). The 3C appearance of the Honor X10 has further revealed that it may ship with a 22.5W fast charging. Since the Kirin 820 5G is the only 5G-ready Kirin chipset for mid-range devices, it is speculated that the Honor X10 will be featuring the same SoC.

Rumors have it that the new X10 has a 6.63-inch IPS LCD panel with support for full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It could be housing a 4,200mAh battery. The Honor X10 Pro is also speculated to exist. It could be fueled by the Kirin 985 chipset.

Huawei 5G OXP-AN00

In related news, another Huawei 5G phone with model number OXP-AN00 with 44W charger has been approved by the 3C body. The OXP phone has received Wi-Fi Alliance approval too, through which it has been found that it supports Wi-Fi 802.1ac and it runs on Android 10.