FIFA 23 World Cup Mode Gets Released Accidentally

While giving players a preview of FIFA 23, Electronic Arts accidentally leaked the World Cup mode that is designed for PlayStation devices.

On November 20, the FIFA World Cup 2022 is scheduled to take place in Qatar. DLC for the World Cup mode of FIFA 2023 is expected to come out around that time. Though no official announcement has been made, there is a limited chance of it getting delayed. Because of the aforementioned leak, players now have a fair idea of what they can expect from this particular game mode.

Also Read: EA Confirms FIFA 21 Demo is Cancelled, Focusing on the Full Game Instead

Before the game was launched, the announcement for the World Cup mode came through. Electronic Arts confirmed that it was joining hands with both FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 and FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and has plans to release the post-launch content on another date. There is more than a month for the World Cup in Qatar to begin. Most players believed that one had to wait for a while before the DLC arrives. However, now there is a strong possibility of the game modes being ready and scheduled to release soon.

As per the leak, FIFA 23’s World Cup Mode will offer players as many as four different sub-options to select from. These options comprise of FIFA World Cup 2022, FIFA World Cup Live, FIFA World Cup Kick-Off and Online Tournament. FIFA 23 players, therefore, will get to enjoy a lot of exciting content during this season.

🚨 EA have accidentally released the World Cup mode early on Playstation ✅#FIFA23 pic.twitter.com/jnpwjx9tQu — FIFA 23 News (@FUT23News) October 12, 2022

The leak has led to the emergence of a lot of interesting information to the fore. One of the most incredible things one discovered via this leak is that 48 teams are involved at the moment. This has intrigued a lot of players as only 32 teams had qualified for the World Cup 2022 so far.

At the moment, there is no clarity on whether Electronic Arts has plans to make more teams available. There is another interesting possibility that players have discussed on various forums. The team selection method, followed by Electronic Arts, might have more processes to it than we know about at the moment.