Fortnite Crew Pack for January 2023: Epic Games Makes An Announcement

The Fortnite Crew membership is a monthly subscription that offers access to V-Bucks and cosmetics.

It also gives players access to the Battle Pass at zero cost. What this essentially means is that if a player has bought the Battle Pass using V-Bucks, they will be entitled to get a refund of 950 V-Bucks. Those who haven’t bought it, get to have it for free.

The pack offers a cosmetic product in the form of a skin. The skin’s set itself features an array of cosmetic products. During one of the important stages, you also get access to the Photonic Legacy Set pickaxe. Just like the items that come with the Battle Pass, these cosmetic items, too, are available for a certain period of time. When you step into a new month, the Crew Pack offered in the previous month becomes inaccessible.

An official announcement about the January Fortnite Pack was made yesterday. A glimpse of it was also shown to gamers. Since this will be the first game to be launched by Epic Games in the year 2023, the gaming company has put in a lot of effort into packaging it.

The Gildhart skin has been described as one of the most important components of the pack. Gildhart happens to be a character that has a reputation of having great fighting abilities and a unique approach to vengeance. The horns of the characters serve as an accurate representation of what it does. The character is intriguing and intimidating at the same time.

Fight as the golden stag of vengeance 🦌 Starting on Dec 31, 2022, subscribed Crew members will receive the Gildhart Outfit!https://t.co/h6BDpNOAjx pic.twitter.com/Ir0bZVcGws — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 26, 2022

Players, who are interested in the December Fortnite Crew Pack, have time till December 31 at 6:59 PM ET to buy the pack that has been made available for this particular month. Buying this pack will also lead them to Joni The Red who is a distinguished member of the High Stakes Club that is involved in hunting vampires.