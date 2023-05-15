Fortnite Might Add ‘Ranked’ Mode Next Season; Fortnite Chapter 5 to Arrive Sooner

With the possibility of the inclusion of a new mode and the release of a new chapter, Fortnite fans could be in for a treat!

Ever since Fortnite was launched way back in 2017, fresh content and new modes have been added to the game at regular intervals. While players have been quite happy with everything the game has offered so far, they are still awaiting the release of a full-fledged Ranked Mode. In the live-service space, the Ranked Mode is getting increasingly popular and that’s one of the reasons why fans expect Fortnite to have it as well. Now that Epic Games shared a teaser of the Ranked play, there is a good chance of it being available soon.

While not much is known about the inclusion of the Ranked Mode in Fortnite, Epic Games did share a brief teaser on the official Twitter account of Fortnite. Through this particular teaser, the gaming publisher offered a glimpse of multiple badges that become better and more complex with time. Each of the eight badges symbolize a rank. While there is not much clarity about the badges’ titles yet, the teaser states that the first three badges happen to be Bronze, Silver, and Gold.

A new way to grab the Victory Royale is coming… Will you rise through the ranks? pic.twitter.com/3RXE50KYCx — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 12, 2023

Meanwhile, there is another piece of information about Fortnite that should excite fans. A bunch of leakers have confidently asserted that Season 4 will be the final season of Chapter 4. By the end of this year, as per the leakers, Season 4 will also come to an end. According to leaker ShiinaBR, Fortnite seasons will soon last for a year instead of being divided into four chapters. Fans could take this theory seriously by keeping into account the fact that Chapter 3 was launched in December 2021 and concluded in December 2022.

Chapter 4 is apparently ending after the 4th season, which means Chapter 5 launches at the end of 2023, according to @NotJulesDev 🔥 This coincides with my assumption that from now on we will get annual chapters instead of very long ones. pic.twitter.com/TGJv5pt6U3 — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) May 12, 2023

This also means that Fortnite Chapter 5 will arrive sooner than later. While players have been looking forward to the arrival of Chapter 5 for a while, they should also absorb all that Chapter 4 has to offer in the next couple of months.