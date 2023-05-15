Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom May Dominate Sales Charts for Long Time

Analysts already predict Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is going to be at the top of sales charts for many years to come.

Nintendo’s many titles like Mario Kart, Sony’s God of War, or The Witcher 3 are some unique games that managed to stay on top for years. A similar trend is predicted for this newly launched title on the Nintendo Switch console.

Almost every last reviewer finds the title extremely good with hardly any negative reviews onboard. It is not the only reason the game is so popular since its launch date but also because players love the adventure experience it offers which is like no other. While Sony’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft’s Xbox have some awesome games on board, they are more generic catering to all age groups. However, Zelda caters to a bunch of people who love adventure, great music and a serene gameplay experience where you can cruise through it without any major difficulty.

In his own words, the analyst and reviewer is surprised that most games can hardly hold off in the number one charts. They often stay there on top for a week or so. In some rare cases, they manage to be in the charts for months among the top 20 most played games of all time. However, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is expected to be there for many years to come and will find a permanent spot among gamers for its uniqueness, he added.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is currently the #1 highest rated game of all time on OpenCritic Reviews here: https://t.co/19NTuljHc0 pic.twitter.com/5xI2DFNehe — OpenCritic (@Open_Critic) May 11, 2023

Tweeted His Opinion

The tweet below also has a screenshot of the game’s Metacritic score. Maintaining such a massive score of 100% from all users and a 97% rating, on the whole, is an impossible task the game developers have managed to achieve. Almost every last person who played the game opines that it deserves to be at the top and also suggests anyone who even doesn’t own a Nintendo Switch console to buy one to play this.

Compared to titles like Mario Kart or Super Mario Odyssey, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has an adventure experience to it and is also a single-player campaign game that can be enjoyed alone. You can replay it to unlock various levels and further unlock hidden gems for that coveted completion.