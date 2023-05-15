The Sims 4: Pastel Lovers and Goth Kids Engage In An Intense War

While it is not unusual to see fights taking place in The Sims 4, a recent war that has broken out between pastel lovers and goth kids have caught the fancy of many!

As a game, The Sims 4 is interpreted different by different players or participants. While a lot of players enjoy the process of picking up interesting clothes for their Sims and giving final shape to their dream homes, there are many who look at the game as a hub for making micro transactions.

Also Read: The Sims 5: An In-Game Royal Family Can Be Put Together By Getting Back Two Characters

Regardless of how somebody chooses to interpret the game, the fact remains that it remains highly popular among players of different age groups. The credit for the success of the game also goes to the frequency at which Electronic Arts has been coming up with fun activities in the game.

Recently, EA gave the community the chance to vote and decide its next kit. The community could also have a say on the clothes and other items they would like to see in the kit. Initially, many appreciated this move as it was seen as an interesting way to get inputs from those who are a part of the community.

Calling all Simmers! 📢 We're letting you, the community, determine which themes will inspire the Kits in a future release 🥳 Cast your vote for both a Create a Sim & Build Kit before voting closes on May 21 at 7pm PT! 🙌 💚 Vote here: https://t.co/RCfR5469bu pic.twitter.com/T8nMEI2iMY — The Sims (@TheSims) May 11, 2023

Pastel lovers jumped at this opportunity and put across their suggestions for all they would like to have as a part of the new kit. ‘Rainbow core style’, ‘youthful designs’, ‘nostalgia’ and ‘pops of color’ are some of the terms they came up with. They seemed to be hugely inspired from the themes from the films made in the ‘90s and wishes for some of those elements to be a part of The Sims 4.

Also Read: Three Sims 4 Packs Will Be Available For Free Very Soon

The Goth Kids, however, weren’t too approving of the pastel lovers’ choices. They stated that the visual of a bright pink sweater is enough to make one feel nauseous. This led to the parties engaging in a heated exchange of words.

While the idea of getting inputs from the communities was interesting and democratic in a lot of ways, the developers didn’t realize that different groups would have different preferences and that could lead to several issues.