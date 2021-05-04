Galaxy A42 5G, Galaxy Watch, Gear S3 Frontier, Gear S3 Classic, Pixel 3/3XL/3a/3aXL, Pixel 4/4XL/4a/4a 5G UW, Pixel 5 and Moto E6 Get New Software Updates from Verizon

Verizon has released a new software update for Samsung Galaxy A42 5G, Galaxy Watch, Gear S3 Frontier, Gear S3 Classic, Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G UW, Pixel 5, and Moto E6.

The latest software update for all the mentioned devices brings a new security patch that enhances system security by fixing different levels of exploits, better known as security vulnerabilities. In addition to this, the update for all pixel phones provides system enhancements that should result in a good user experience.

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G

Galaxy A42 5G on the Verizon network is now receiving its first software update that brings the latest security patch released in April 2021. Apart from this, there are no other changes mentioned in the changelog.

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy A42 5G: RP1A.200720.012.A426USQS1AUD1

Samsung Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Gear S3 Frontier, and Galaxy S3 Classic

This is system update number 6 for Samsung Galaxy Watch, while the Galaxy S3 Frontier and S3 Classic are receiving their 9th system update. As per the changelog, the latest update all three devices bring the most up-to-date security patches. It is rolling out for both the dial variants of Galaxy Watch: 42mm and 46mm.

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy Watch (42mm): R815USQU1DUD1

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy Watch (46mm): R805USQU1DUD1

Software Version for Samsung Gear S3 Frontier: R765VVRU1DUD1

Software Version for Samsung Gear S3 Classic : R775VVRU1DUD1

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, and Pixel 3a XL

Verizon is sending update number 32 for Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, whereas Pixel 3a and 3a XL are receiving their 25th system update. Regardless of the update number, the update for all Pixel 3 series phones brings May 2021 security patch and system enhancements.

Software Version for Google Pixel 3: RQ2A.210505.002

Software Version for Google Pixel 3 XL : RQ2A.210505.002

Software Version for Google Pixel 3a : RQ2A.210505.002

Software Version for Google Pixel 3a XL: RQ2A.210505.002

Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, and Pixel 4a 5G UW

Like the Pixel 3 series, Verizon has also released May 2021 security patch update for the Pixel 4 series which includes Pixel 4, 4 XL, 4a, and Pixel 4a 5G UW. The update also brings system enhancements for a better user experience. This is system update number 19 for Pixel 3 and 3 XL, while Pixel 4a is receiving its 9th and Pixel 4a 5G UW is receiving its 6th system update.

Software Version for Google Pixel 4 : RQ2A.210505.002

Software Version for Google Pixel 4 XL: RQ2A.210505.002

Software Version for Google Pixel 4a : RQ2A.210505.002

Software Version for Google Pixel 4a 5G UW : RQ2A.210505.003

Google Pixel 5

Google Pixel 5 on the Verizon network is receiving its 7th system update that brings the latest security patch released in May 2021 along with system enhancements. This is a minor security patch update and does not bring new features or UI changes.

Software Version for Google Pixel 5 : RQ2A.210405.005

Motorola Moto E6

This is system update number 12 for Verizon Moto E6 that mainly brings the April 2021 security patch to improve the system security by fixing different kinds of exploits.

Software Version for Motorola Moto E6: PCBS29.73-81-18-9